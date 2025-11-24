Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for winter session of Odisha assembly

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming winter session of the Odisha Assembly which is slated to begin from November 27.

The Commissionerate Police in an advisory said that the city police have ordered specific traffic regulations under Section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 and Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulation 2008.

Check the traffic advisory for winter session of Odisha assembly:

Vehicles coming from Housing Board Square towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted at Keshari Talkies Square.

Vehicles from AG Square heading to PMG will take a right turn at Jaydev Bhawan and proceed via IG Park Road.

Vehicles from Master Canteen towards PMG will be diverted at adjoining lanes near Lower PMG.

Vehicles from 120 Infantry Battalion Square will not be allowed towards Rabindra Mandap and will be diverted to Power House Square.

Vehicles from Raj Bhawan Square towards MLA Colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted at 120 Bn. Square towards Shastri Nagar Square.

However, the restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles, including police, fire, and ambulances, or to vehicles authorised to enter official buildings such as the State Assembly and Lok Seva Bhawan.

The advisory will remain in effect on all days when the Assembly is in session till its conclusion on December 31, 2025.