Commissionerate Police imposes parking restrictions in major roads to avoid traffic congestion, details here

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar: In a bid to tackle traffic congestion, Commissionerate Police has imposed parking restrictions on major roads in the capital city, effective immediately. According to a notification issued by Police Commissioner Suresh Debdutt Singh, vehicles are prohibited from parking on the roadside in busy areas.

The restrictions, enforced under the Odisha Urban Police (OUP) Act, 2003, aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent accidents. Irregular parking has been causing significant congestion, obstructing vehicle movement, and posing a risk to passenger safety.

The police have urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities to maintain traffic discipline and avoid inconvenience.

Commissioinerate Police in a notice said as follows. It has been observed that indiscriminate parking of vehicles on various major roads of Bhubaneswar city is causing obstruction to the free flow of traffic, leading to congestion and inconvenience to commuters, and poses potential hazards to public safety.

It is deemed necessary to regulate parking in the larger interest of smooth traffic movement and enhance commuter safety in Bhubaneswar, and in exercise of the powers vested under Sections 28 and 29 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007), read with Regulations 19 and 21 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic & Public Order) Regulation, 2008, and U/s 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The restrictions prohibited on the following stretches of road.

Raj Bhawan Square to Kalarahanga Chhak via Jaydev Vihar. Airport to NALCO Chhak via Acharya Vihar. Sishubhawan Chhak to Vanivihar via Rajmahal Square and Master Canteen Square. Rasulgarh Chhak to Jaydev Vihar. Sriya Chhak to PHD Office. Bapuji Nagar. IDBI Bank Square to Veterinary College, NH-16 via Empire Hotel. Alok Bharati Building to Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Mandap at Janpath. Janpath (Kalyan Jewelers) to Charak Medical Store via Sparsh Hospital. Trupti Service Station of Janpath to Saheed Nagar Entry Point.

Also, parking of vehicles is strictly prohibited on the following roads.

1) Gopabandhu Square to Kalpana Square (both sides).

2) Kalarahanga Chhak to Nanadankanan Square (both sides).

3) Service road on both sides from Jaydev Vihar to Tamando Square.

4) Jaydev Vihar to CRP Square via Ekamra Kanan Park road.

5) CRP Square to Power House Square via Unit-VIII, DAV School (both sides).

6) Fire Station to Jagamara Sqaure via City Womens College Square (both sides).

7) Khandagiri Square to Pokhariput Square (both sides).

8) Nayapalli U/P towards Jaydev Vihar via ID Market (both sides).

9) KIIT Square to Infocity Square via Silicon Engineering College (both sides).

10) Damana Square to Sailashree Vihar (both sides).

11) Xavier Square to Sai Temple via Utkal Hospital (both sides).

Violation of the instant order will be deemed to be an offence and punishable as per u/s 177 of the MV (Amendment) Act, 2019 compoundable with fine, in addition to Section – 223(b) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Further, the violation of the above order will also attract provision of Section- 127 of the MV Act-1988, which authorizes a Police Officer having jurisdiction to tow vehicles causing impediment to the flow of traffic and when such vehicle is towed, the owner of the vehicle shall be responsible for all towing costs, besides any other penalty.