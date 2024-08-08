Commissionerate Police foils armed dacoity bid, arrests five miscreants

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police reportedly foiled an armed dacoity bid in Bhubaneswar and arrested as many as five miscreants from the spot early this morning.

While conducting night patrolling, Mancheswar Police Station SI G Sahoo and team received information that 5/6 miscreant’s youth have assembled at one open ground near Rajdhani Engineering College possessing arms with deadly weapons and they are preparing to commit dacoity from residential area of the State Capital City.

Soon, a special team moved to the spot and apprehended five persons whom it identified as Sanju alias Sanjay Das, Ashok Das, Papuna alias Rajesh Bhoi, Jairam Malla and Md Gudu.

The cops also seized one Knife (from possession of Sanjay Das), one iron rod (from possession of Rajesh Bhoi), chili powder (from possession of Ashok Das), one plash (from possession of Jairam Malla) and one screw driver (from possession of Md Gudu).

According to police, the accused persons, who have criminal cases against them, used to target the residential area in Chakeisiani and Bhotapada.

During investigation, they were arrested and forwarded to the court today, said sources adding that previously they have already been committed theft of mobile phones, laptops, cycles, money purse, water motor pumps, table fans, grinder etc from different houses.

