Commissionerate Police Bust Sex Racket in Bhubaneswar, Seven Arrested, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Thursday busted a sex racket operating on the outskirts of the capital and arrested seven persons, including two alleged kingpins.

The racket was being run from a rented house in Behera Sahi near Ramachandrapur Bazaar under Jatni Police Station limits.

According to police, the two kingpins, identified as Di Gori and Parvati Swain, allegedly brought in young women and forced them into prostitution.

Acting on specific information, a special team from Jatni Police Station posed as customers and caught the accused.

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Among the seven arrested are the two kingpins, a pimp, and four customers. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the network and others involved.

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