Commissionerate Police Bust Inter-State Bike Theft Gang in Bhubaneswar, 3 Arrested, 15 Bikes Seized

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Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have busted a bike theft gang operating in Odisha’s capital, with Nayapalli Police arresting three accused and recovering more than 15 stolen motorcycles.

Police said the gang targeted bikes across different parts of Bhubaneswar during afternoon hours. They did not spare ordinary citizens and are suspected to have stolen motorcycles belonging to police personnel as well.

After stealing the bikes, the accused used to alter the number plates and chassis, prepare fake Registration Certificates, and use duplicate keys. The vehicles were then modified in a garage before being sold in other states.

Based on intelligence and surveillance, Nayapalli Police arrested Akash Pradhan, Ratnakar Sahu, and Buddhibaman Sahu. Over 15 stolen bikes have been seized from their possession.

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Police said Akash and Ratnakar have more than 30 criminal cases registered against them.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

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