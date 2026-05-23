Commissionerate police bust bike theft gang,15 stolen motorcyles recovered

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Bhubaneswar: A major success was achieved by the Commissionerate police as they have arrested a bike theft gang on Saturday. The police have seized 15 stolen bikes from the gang.

According to police reports, the gang was looting motorcycles from the house across the city during the afternoon hours. The gang leader who is claimed to be a master in bike theft, would make the bike disappear in the blink of an eye soon after the theft.

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The gang reportedly stolen bikes from police personnel as well. After the steling the bikes, the accused used to change the number plates of the vehicles and sell them outside of the state. Meanwhile, the Nayapally police arrested three bike thieves and seized more than 15 stolen bikes from them.

Further interrogation of the accused is going on.