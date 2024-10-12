Commissionerate police begins Operation Tribhuj for smooth traffic flow and to regulate crowd; watch

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police has begun ‘Operation Tribhuj’ for smooth traffic flow and to regulate crowd during this Durga Puja.

As part of the ‘Operation Tribhuj,’ which has started on experiment basis, the surveillance system of Smart City Ltd (around 1000 cameras), mobile drones (drones operated from vehicles) and officers on ground through VHF are being integrated.

The three are working in support of each other to ensure smooth traffic flow, regulate crowd and respond in case of snatching and bike theft, said sources.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have started to tow the vehicles, both bikes and cars, which are parked in such a way that block the road/route and case traffic congestion.

The city police also have appealed the people to park their vehicles in the designated parking slots and not to cause any traffic congestion by parking recklessly.