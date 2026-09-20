Commissionerate Police bans social media posts in uniform or on duty at Sensitive zones

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Bhubaneswar: The police officers in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been strictly ordered to not post photos and videos on social media while they are in uniform or on duty across sensitive zones, according to the new Guidelines of Commissionerate Police.

The Commissionerate Police has introduced these new guidelines to ensure operational confidentiality and security.

The directive, signed by the Commissioner of Police, follows recent instances of officers sharing deployment visuals and workplace clips online, sometimes revealing confidential details or compromising security.

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Under the new guidelines, police personnel deployed at installations such as Lok Seva Bhavan, Lingaraj Temple, Odisha High Court, RBI, and other sensitive public offices are prohibited from capturing or uploading any images or videos during duty hours.

A complete ban has also been imposed on the use of mobile phones by sentries while on duty. The order explained that such action could expose confidential information and details regarding sensitive locations could be exposed to the public, thereby compromising security.

It has been indicated that any violation of this rule will be treated seriously, and action will be taken in accordance with the regulations.