Commissionerate Police bans DJ music during Ganesh Puja 2024

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has banned the use of DJ music during the Ganesh Puja 2024 celebration in Bhubaneswar with the aim to check noise pollution, informed DCP Prateek Singh on Sunday.

After holding a preparatory meeting with the puja committees today, the DCP said that this year the Ganesh Puja will be held on September 7 and the immersion procession of the idols will be held on September 7, on September 11 and on September 12.

However, a ban on the use of DJ instruments during the immersion procession has been imposed, the DCP said adding that the puja committees can use the traditional bands.

“They (puja committees) have been advised to hold the main immersion procession in their locality and not to hold the same on the main roads of the capital city. They also have been asked not to affect the movement of traffics,” the DCP said.

He further said that the puja committees have to take the prior permission from the police to hold the puja and mention details about the route and timing of the idol immersion processions.