Commissionerate Police arrests three persons for forced chanda collection in Kataka

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Kataka: In its efforts for zero tolerance on forced chanda collection, the Commissionerate Police arrested three persons on charges of extorting money in Kataka City ahead of the puja season.

According to Kataka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari, while two persons were arrested by Markatnagar police, the third person was nabbed by Jagatpur police.

All three of the accused persons were produced before the court after their medical examination and legal procedure following their arrest.

According to police, complaints had been received against the accused persons for allegedly stopping vehicles on roads and demanding donations, besides forcibly collecting money from business men and establishments.

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With complaints of forced chanda collection reportedly increasing ahead of Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Kartikeswar Puja, the Commissionerate Police has intensified surveillance and warned of strict action against such activities.

Meanwhile, the Kataka DCP advised people to report incidents of intimidation, forced donation collection or other forms of rowdyism by calling 112 or the police helpline number 8280338303.

The DCP assured that action against those involved in forced collection of donations or creating disturbances in the name of puja festivities would be intensified in the coming days.