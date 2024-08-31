Commissionerate Police arrested 5 ganja mafias, mastermind made reels with costly Kolkata models

Bhubaneswar: The Special Crime unit of Commissionerate Police arrested 5 ganja mafias on Friday night. As many as 2 expensive bags, 130 kg of cannabis have been seized from them. The mastermind of this illegal trade is Pushpak Srichandan, a B Tech engineer.

As per reports, ganja was being brought from Kandhamal for 3 thousand rupees and was sold in Kolkata for 8 thousand rupees.

He used to bring ganja from Phiringia area of Kandhamal, was storing it in a rented house in Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar and then selling it in Kolkata.

This has further been learned that Pushpak used to make reels with this money for which he used to bring models from Kolkata. The models were being paid thick sum of money.

The mastermind used to charge 1 lakh rupees for illegally shifting ganja from Odisha to Kolkata. He had bought a Honda Amaze car in his own name and was illegally trading ganja in this vehicle.

The whole team was involved in illegal cannabis business for last 2 months. Out of the arrested accused persons, 2 are from Jankia, one from Jajpur and 2 are from West Bengal.

Further investigation of the case is underway.