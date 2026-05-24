Commissionerate Police and Cuttack UPD organises ‘Sunday on Cycle’ rally

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police and Cuttack UPD have organized ‘Sunday on Cycle’ rally to promote physical fitness and sustainable, pollution-free commuting in Vuttack and Bhubaneswar. The event was flagged off byCrime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra.

The event was organised in association with local cycling groups. The Commissionerate Police and Cuttack UPD have organized a Sunday on Cycle ride in view of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

These periodic events encourage people to pedal together to adopt a healthy lifestyle in between the hectic daily life to keep ourselves fit. Cycling is a good way to keep ourselves fit and healthy.

The Crime BRanch DG urged citizens to use cycles to go to a short distance like the nearby store or market. This will help to conserve fuel and keep body fit at the same time.