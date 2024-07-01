Commissioner railway safety authorized for train traffic movement in two newly constructed rail lines in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Newly-laid Broad Gauge Rail Line of 40.934 kms in Dhenkanal-Hindol Road Railway Section of Salegaon-Budhapank 3rd & 4th Line Railway project and 12.353 Kms newly laid rail line in Dantewara-Kamlur Railway Section of Kottavalasa-Kirandul Rail Line project has been completed and commissioned.

Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) inspected these newly laid Rail Line in last week of June 2024 and given his sanction for commissioning of the Railway Section.

CRS has inspected the Safety parameters of the newly laid Railway Track, Signaling System, Bridges and declared the newly laid Rail Line stretches of both the projects fit for train operation.

A team of Senior Railway officials of East Coast Railway assisted CRS during the inspection. Altogether, 86.4 kms 3rd & 4th line work has been commissioned out of 170 kms in Salegaon-Budhapank Rail Line project. Similarly, 302.55 kms Doubling work has been commissioned out of 445.598 kms in Kottavalasa-Kirandul Rail Line project.

East Coast Railway is committed to developing Railway infrastructure in the region and working dedicatedly to complete the project at the earliest.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw consistently monitoring the progress of infrastructure projects in these regions and the ministry has extended all support for early completion of ongoing Rail Line projects.

East Coast Railway General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal has also been monitoring the status of ongoing Railway projects and instructed concerned officials to speed up the work and complete the remaining portion within the time line set by the Railway Board.