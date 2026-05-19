Commerce and Transport Department organizes road safety discussion with IAS Trainees

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Bhubaneswar: A special training programme was organized at Kharavela Bhawan for IAS trainees to brief them about the role of the Commerce and Transport Department in providing a safe, well-organized and progressive transport service in the state.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department NBS Rajput, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA) Amitabh Thakur, Additional Transport Commissioner and other senior officers of the department were present in the programme. At the beginning of the programme, the IAS trainees were formally welcomed.

Addressing all the officers, Rajput said that administrative responsibility is essential for road safety and the IAS trainees should make new efforts to encourage people to follow traffic rules.

Similarly, Amitabh Thakur said that many people are losing their lives in road accidents every day, we all need to come together to reduce the number of accidents, it should be a collective effort.

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On this occasion, Additional Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) gave a detailed talk about the various programs of the department and discussed in detail the modernization measures taken by the department. He informed about the major programs like Automated Vehicle Testing (ATS), Automated Vehicle Driving Testing System (ADTS), Intelligent Enforcement Management System (IEMS), Registered Vehicle Scrapping Center (RVSF) and Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) along with various online services available in the field of road safety.

Along with this, he informed about the ‘Junior Rakshak’ training for NCC cadets, ‘Subahaka’ training for drivers and various steps taken towards road safety and its successful results.

Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) discussed the success of Cashless Ticketing or Automatic Fare Collection System, Atal Bus Stand and Chief Minister Bus Service and also provided information on B-Man Scheme, Civil Aviation Policy and Small Aircraft Scheme to strengthen regional connectivity in the state in the field of Civil Aviation.

Through this training program, IAS trainees actively discussed various aspects related to road safety and expressed their valuable views on improved, smooth and safe travel in the state.