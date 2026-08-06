College student rescued after alleged abduction and assault in Kendrapada, 3 detained

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Pattamundai: A college student who was allegedly abducted and assaulted in Odisha’s Kendrapada district has been rescued by the police and handed over to his family after three days.

Police have taken into custody as many as three accused persons for thrashing the college student and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

As per police sources, the incident occurred on the eve of August 3, when some group of youth had assaulted the student.

They allegedly pushed the victim onto the ground, thrashed him, forced him to apologise to them while calling them by ‘father’s name’.

Following the incident, the video went viral on social media. After getting to know about this incident, the victim’s family reported the matter to the Pattamundai Rural Police Station and lodged a complaint.

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Basing the information, Police rescued the student and informed his family about the same.

The victim resides at Paschim Bheda village under Rajnagar block of the district. He had been living at his maternal uncle’s house at Gobindipur.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Watch the video here:

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