College Student Murdered in Broad Daylight in Jharsuguda; Another Critical

Advertisement

Jharsuguda: A college student was allegedly murdered while another got critically injured in a daylight attack in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place near the railway gate of Belpahad.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Mahata, while the injured one is Akash Sahu. Both are from the Junadihi College in Belpahad.

Advertisement

According to police, Rahul and Akash were traveling on a scooter when their vehicle allegedly collided with a car near the Belpahar railway gate in Gandhinagar around noon.

Four youths traveling in the car reportedly got into a heated argument with the two students following the collision. The argument escalated, and the accused allegedly attacked Rahul and Akash with sharp weapons (Bhujali).

Accordingly, Rahul Mahata died on the spot due to severe injuries. Akash Sahu was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition remains critical.