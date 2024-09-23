College student drowns in pond in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: In a tragic incident, a college student met watery grave at a pond in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in Rajabasa area under Baripada Sadar Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Dushmanta Swain of Kalikapur area under Baripada Town Police Station limits.

As per reports, Dushmanta had gone to the pond to take bath. However, somehow his leg slipped and he was dragged into the deep water and he could not save himself.

Later, he was fished out from the water and rushed to the hospital. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

A pal of gloom has desceneded in the area following the sad demise of the College student.