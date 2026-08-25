College student biometric attendance through HIMS begins in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has taken a major decision as it began the implementation of Student Biometric Attendance System through Higher Education Information Management System (HIMS).

This pilot project is being implemented in 10 higher educational institutions of the state (list given below) in the first phase from today.

Under this system, the attendance of students will be recorded and verified digitally. Especially for students benefiting from the KG to PG free education scheme, a minimum of 75 percent class attendance is required.

After strengthening the system based on the experience and feedback of the pilot phase, it is proposed to implement it across the state in other eligible higher educational institutions.

As informed by the department during the pilot implementation, the concerned institutions shall undertake the necessary activities relating to enrolment/mapping of students, capturing/uploading of biometric credentials, recording of student attendance and synchronisation of attendance data with HIMS and other related activities, strictly in accordance with the prescribed procedure/SOP enclosed herewith.

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Each institution shall nominate a Nodal Officer for coordination of the Student Biometric Attendance System and ensure necessary cooperation with the HIMS Technical Team for smooth implementation of the same. The name, designation, mobile number and e-mail ID of the Nodal Officer shall be communicated to the HIMS Team/Department immediately.

The concerned institution shall also closely monitor the functioning of the system during the pilot period and promptly report any technical, operational or implementation-related issue noticed during student enrolment, biometric capture, attendance recording or data synchronisation to the HIMS Team for timely resolution.

List of 10 colleges where the student biometric attendance began from today:

MPC Autonomous College, Mayurbhanj Vikram Dev University, Jeypore Utkal University, Vani Vihar Model Degree College, Boudh Government Degree College, Tentulikhunti Udayanath Autonomous College, Adaspur J.B. Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar Kantabanji Vocational Degree College, Balangir Bhadrak Autonomous College, Bhadrak Prananath Autonomous College, Khordha

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