College Principal Nalini Ranjan Bhuian held while taking Rs 1 lakh in Odisha

Nayagarh: Nalini Ranjan Bhuian, the Principal of Dadhibaman Jew +3 Mahavidyalaya in Bahadajhola of Nayagarh has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh today.

The Principal was taking the bribe from staffer, the complainant, of the same college for release of his outstanding arrear salary over Rs 5 Lakh.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of the accused Principal. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of the Principal from DA angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 25/2024 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Bhuian. Investigation is in progress against accused Principal. Detailed report follows.

