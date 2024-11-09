College girl sexually assaulted in Cuttack: 6 including boyfriend to be taken on remand today

Cuttack: In a shocking and tragic incident, a college girl had been sexually assaulted for several days in Cuttack in connection with which six were arrested by Badambadi police. This incident came to light on November 8. What is more shocking is that one of the accused is said to be the boyfriend of the girl who was held captive and sexually abused.

According to reports three of the accused were from Jhanjarimangala area, one each from Barang, Bharatpur and Nayagarh they were forwarded to court after being arrested on November 8. Today the police shall take them on remand said reports.

Sources said that the victim girl had gone to a café in Purighat Police limits during Dussehra time to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend. However, her boyfriend, with the help of the owner of the café, secretly captured some of their obscene acts in his phone. Later, they used the videos and raped the girl repeatedly by blackmailing her. Four others including a minor boy and the friends of her boyfriend also joined in the crime.

Finding no other means of solace, the victim lodged a complaint at Badambadi police station and sought the arrest of the accused persons. Based on the complaint of the victim, police launched an investigation and forwarded the accused persons to the court after arresting them, they shall be taken on remand today. The police had registered a case under Section 3 of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, Sections 70, 351 and 296 of the BNS. The police have also invoked Section 67(A) of the IT Act.