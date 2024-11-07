College girl gangraped repeatedly for several days in Cuttack, six including boyfriend and café owner arrested

Cuttack: Badambadi police in Cuttack City arrested six persons including the boyfriend of a college student and a café owner and a minor boy on charges of gangraping her repeatedly for several days.

The accused- three from the Jhanjarimangala area, one each from Barang, Bharatpur and Nayagarh – were forwarded to court after being arrested.

Sources said that the victim girl had gone to a café in Purighat Police limits during Dussehra time to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend.

However, her boyfriend, with the help of the owner of the café, secretly captured some of their obscene acts in his phone. Later, they used the videos and raped the girl repeatedly by blackmailing her. Four others including a minor boy and the friends of her boyfriend also joined in the crime.

Finding no other means of solace, the victim lodged a complaint at Badambadi police station and sought the arrest of the accused persons.

Based on the complaint of the victim, police launched an investigation and forwarded the accused persons to the court after arresting them. They have registered a case under Section 3 of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, Sections 70, 351 and 296 of the BNS. The police have also invoked Section 67(A) of the IT Act.