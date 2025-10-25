Collector orders all govt officials not to leave HQ for impending rain in Ganjam

Berhampur: Ganjam Collector has issued an order today in which all the government officials of the district have been asked not to leave the Headquarter in between October 25 and October 30, 2025.

This has been issued following a warning issued by the Meteorological Department for heavy rainfall.

IMD, Bhubaneswar issues orange warning to Ganjam district for heavy to very heavy rainfall from 25th October to 30th October, 2025. In view of this, Ganjam Collector has ordered that no Govt officials of the district should leave the Headquarter during this period. It was said in the order.

