Cold Wave sweeps entire Odisha, breaks all record in November

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave has gripped Odisha, with temperatures dropping significantly across the state. The continuous drop in the temperature for the past two to three days has increased the impact of cold. In many places, the minimum temperature has dropped below 10 degree Celsius.

According to official data, six locations in Odisha recorded temperatures below 10°C on Thursday. G. Udayagiri registered the lowest temperature at 7.4 degree Celsius, followed closely by Rourkela at 7.7 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda at 8.1 degree Celsius, Semiliguda at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Korei at 9.3 degrees Celsius, and Daringbadi at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature (Night temperature) is very likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 2 days and then gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent 5 days over the districts of Odisha.

As per meteorological officials, the cold wave conditions may persist for the next few days.

