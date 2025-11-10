Cold wave in Odisha: Temperature drops below 15 degrees Celsius in nine places

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing the winter chill for the past few days as temperature has dropped significantly in various places of the state.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the night temperature has dropped below 15 degrees Celsius in nine places of the state. The temperature is decreasing in the north interior areas of Odisha.

Mayurbhanj has experienced bone chilling cold with temperature at six degrees Celsius at night. Meanwhile, the temperature in Daringbadi, which is calle Odisha’s Kashmir, has dropped to 11 degrees Celsius. Jharsuguda, Phulbani, Koraput, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Bhadrak, and Kalahandi has recorded temperature below 15 degrees Celsius.

IMD has predicted that the cld wave will intensify and the temperature will fall further in the next two to three days.

The cold wave has caused foggy mornings in various places. To relieve the cold, the elderly were seen doing morning walk and are gathered at tea stalls.

The weather will remain clear and the temperature will remain under 31 degrees Celsius today.