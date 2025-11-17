Cold wave grips Odisha as temperatures plunges below 12 degrees in 13 places

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The winter chill continues to make Odisha Shiver as temperature has remained below 12 degrees Celsius in as many as 13 places of the state in the last 24 hours. The twin cities of the state, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees.

Kandhamal, which is home to Odisha’s Kashmir Daringbadi, has also recorded a low temperature of 5.8 degrees in it’s Udayagiri area. Similarly in Shimlipal, the temperature has dropped to 4 degrees.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold weather will continue to prevail in the state for two more days.

Advertisement

At 5:50 am on Monday, the temperature in the capital city, Bhubaneswar was recorded at 14.2 degrees.

Fog also prevailed at a few places in the state during the early morning.