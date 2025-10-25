Cobra spotted in Odisha’s Jajpur district on ‘Naag Chaturthi’, watch

Advertisement

Jajpur: Today is the holy Nag Chaturthi, a special festival of the Odia people. On this day, women celebrate with devotion and worship cobras. In the month of Kartik, they gather near burrows to worship.

In a remarkable incident, a snake was spotted roaming around a house in Badamangalpur village of Dharmasala Block in Jajpur district, coinciding with the festival. The snake was seen near the residence of Nrusingha Charan Sahu in Mangalpur village, prompting him to immediately contact the Snake Help Line. Tapan Prusty, a member of the helpline, responded promptly and safely rescued the snake, later releasing it into a nearby hilly forest.

The incident highlights the significance of Nag Chaturthi, a festival where Odia women worship cobras and snake gods with devotion. The rescue operation was carried out carefully, prioritizing both human and snake safety. This incident has sparked conversations about the importance of coexisting with wildlife, especially during festivals that honor snakes.

