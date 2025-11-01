Cobra rescued from refrigerator in Puri district, watch

Advertisement

Kakatpur: A cobra was rescued from the refrigerator of a house in Puri district of Odisha yesterday. The incident took place in the Kundhei village under Kakatpur Block of the district.

As per information, a shocking happening took place lately in the house of Nrushingha Pradhan of Kundhei village in Kakatpur Block. Snake Helpline member Braj Kishore Sahu rescued a huge cobra from inside the ice tray of the fridge in his house.

Yesterday, when Nrushingha’s wife opened the fridge to get something from the upper cabinet, she was shocked to see that a cobra was hiding behind the ice tray. Panicked, she informed the other family members and soon they called the Snake Helpline.

After getting information snake catcher from the Snake helpline Braj Sahu went to the house of Nrusingha Pradhah and rescued the huge cobra from inside the fridge. It took him about half an hour to rescue the poisonous reptile. This incident is being discussed in Kakatpur.

Watch the video here: