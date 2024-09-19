Cobra falls from moving car in Bhubaneswar, watch what happened next

Bhubaneswar: Some commuters and the occupants of a car in Bhubaneswar had a narrow escape as a cobra reportedly fell from a moving car all of a sudden in the middle of the road and tried to moved towards them.

A traffic cop was doing his job at the Rabi Talkies Chhaka today. In the meantime, he saw a cobra falling from a running car, which was going towards Kalpana Square from the Kedargouri area.

A chaotic situation was witnessed on the spot as the commuters were in a state of panic and fear after seeing the poisonous snake in the middle of the road.

Soon, the traffic cop blocked all the vehicles and bravely and carefully cleared the way for the cobra to move from the road. The snake was heading towards the nearest sanitary shop after crossing the road. However, an employee of the shop brought an empty cartoon box and smartly stuffed the snake into it.

The traffic policeman then placed two wooden planks on the cartoon box and kept a close vigil on it so that it does not come out and attack any passerby.

The General Secretary of Snake Helpline Subhendu Mallik reached the spot after receiving information from the traffic police and rescued the 3-foot-long snake from the box. Later, he released the cobra in a natural place outside the city.

Watch the video: