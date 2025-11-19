Coastal Highway Project in Odisha receives key financial approval

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Coastal Highway Project in Odisha received a key financial approval as Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has announced that the Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Finance has approved the first phase of the Coastal Highway project.

The approval covers the alignment from Rameswar to Paradip, with a sanctioned project cost of Rs 8,300 crore.

Rameswar to Konark: Four-lane configuration Konark to Paradip: Double Lane with Paved Shoulders (DLPS)

This funding pertains to the first package of the project. The proposal is now pending approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Following CCEA clearance, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to begin the tendering and execution process.

The Coastal Highway project has been under consideration for several years and aims to improve connectivity along the Odisha coastline.