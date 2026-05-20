Coal Train Engulfed in Flames in Odisha’s Balasore

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Balasore: A coal-laden goods train caught fire at Soro railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday morning, triggering panic in and around the railway premises. Thick smoke was seen billowing from one of the wagons after the fire broke out, prompting an immediate response from railway officials and fire service personnel. Efforts were taken to put out the fire and stop it from spreading to the nearby coaches and railway infrastructure.

The railway staff at Sabira station first spotted flames and smoke billowing out of one of the waggons of the goods train carrying coal from Nirgundi in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. The staff, knowing the possible danger, immediately informed the authorities at the Soro railway station nearby and started emergency communication procedures to prevent the aggravation of the situation.

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Following the alert, railway officials swung into action and made necessary arrangements to stop the running train at Soro station to avoid any risk to passengers, railway property and nearby areas. As soon as the train stopped, fire service personnel rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Firefighters began an operation to put out the flames and stop the fire from spreading to nearby waggons with coal. The Railway authorities also cordoned off the affected area as a precautionary measure and technical teams started examining the possible cause of the fire.

The firefighting operation lasted for more than two gruelling hours and officials took all necessary precautionary measures during the operation. The railway authorities also took steps to limit movement around the affected area for safety and smooth firefighting operations. Because of the timely action by railway staff and fire service personnel, a major mishap was prevented despite the fire. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries and authorities were able to avoid any major damage or loss other than the affected section of the train.

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