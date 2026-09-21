Coal-laden train catches fire at Soro railway station

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Soro: A coal-laden train caught fire at Soro railway station in Baleshwar district of Odisha while it was travelling from Dhamra to Kharagpur on Monday.

As per reports, the guard noticed the fire near Ranital and informed the Soro station master. The train was then stopped at Platform No. 1 of Soro railway station.

After receiving the information, personnel from the Soro Fire Services rushed to the spot and began efforts to douse the fire in seven wagons.

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The firefighting operation continued from around 2 AM to 7 AM, after which the fire was brought under control.

The train was later allowed to resume its journey towards its destination.