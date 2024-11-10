CNG tanker leaks in Bhubaneswar “45 minutes to get under control”: Fire brigade

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, gas from a CNG tanker leaked on the National Highway 16 near the Khandagiri flyover when the tanker was heading from Baramunda to Berhampur as the safety valve got opened late on Saturday night. However, no casualties have been reported.

The tanker was carrying Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) towards Berhampur. Locals informed the fire brigade who rushed to the spot and got into action to bring the situation under control.

“It took us 45 minutes to restore the situation, water spray was done to nullify the leaked gas,” said a fire personnel. Communication was disrupted with vehicles on either side of the bridge being stranded. For the safety of the public, the flyover was closed till restoration of normalcy.

Police reached the spot and evacuated the area as the fire brigade went into action to restore normalcy in the CNG tanker leak.