CMPDI and Odisha Govt Partner to Boost Rare Earth & Critical Mineral Exploration

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CMPDI and Coal India Limited are ramping up efforts to boost India’s critical mineral ecosystem. They’ve kicked off strategic talks with the Odisha Directorate of Mines and Geology, hoping to speed up the exploration and extraction of Rare Earth Elements (REE) and other important minerals in the state. Shri R.K. Singh, who heads exploration at Coal India Limited, visited the Directorate’s office on April 22, 2026, to map out the plan.

The primary focus of these discussions is the identification and development of mineral-bearing zones across Odisha’s key coastal districts, specifically Ganjam, Puri, and Balasore. These areas are packed with REEs and key minerals, absolutely need for advanced manufacturing, electronics, and clean energy tech. By zeroing in on these coastal deposits, CMPDI and Coal India want to tap into Odisha’s deep geological resources to keep up with the soaring demand for high-tech materials.

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But it’s not just about extraction of minerals. The collaboration focuses on adding real value, syncing up new tech, and boosting India’s production muscle. They’re looking at practical ways to process these minerals right here in India, instead of shipping them out. This isn’t just a one-off project—it’s part of a bigger push to help India stand on its own two feet when it comes to critical resources for electric cars, renewable energy, and defense.

Ultimately, this strategic engagement underscores the commitment of CMPDI and Coal India Limited to securing India’s long-term resource supply chain. By pairing CMPDI’s know-how with Odisha’s local expertise and resources, they’re aiming to build a strong, sustainable ecosystem for critical minerals. It’s a move that should spark economic growth in the region and keep India leading the charge on energy and tech innovation worldwide.