CMC Mayor Subash Singh slams Cuttack Collector over Bali Yatra ‘insults’ and ‘disrespect’

Cuttack: Cuttack’s Baliyatra controversy intensified on Sunday as Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor Subash Singh publicly expressed strong displeasure over what he termed a series of “deliberate insults” by the district administration.

Condemning the manner in which the event was handled, the Singh said, “The district administration has created a tarnished chapter in this year’s Baliyatra.” He alleged that at every major stage of the festival’s organisation and ceremonies, the CMC was kept in the dark.

According to the Mayor, the CMC was not informed about key organisational decisions. On inauguration day, the CMC Commissioner was not invited to the stage, breaking long-standing protocol and during the closing ceremony attended by the Governor, neither was the Mayor called nor was his name included in the official invitation letter.

He accused the District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde of functioning with “arrogance and a dictatorial attitude”, adding that elected representatives were “intentionally disrespected” throughout the festival.

The Mayor said he would formally bring the matter to the attention of the Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and the Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, insisting that such treatment of public representatives cannot be ignored.

“Why this happened must be investigated,” Singh said, reaffirming that accountability is essential to prevent a repeat of such issues.

However, the Cuttack Collector’s version of events is awaited.