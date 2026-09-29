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Bhubaneswar: CM to Hold BJP MLAs’ Meeting Today; Law & Order, Water Disputes and MMDR Act on Agenda.

As per sources, a crucial meeting of BJP MLAs will be held this evening at the Chief Minister’s residence. The meeting is expected to discuss the current political situation in the state along with various key issues.

The meeting is likely to focus particularly on the state’s law and order situation, water disputes and the MMDR Amendment Act. While opposition parties have been cornering the government on these issues, the meeting will also discuss the party and government’s stand with the BJP MLAs.

In the recent Assembly session, a confrontation was witnessed between the ruling party and the opposition over various issues including the MMDR Amendment Act.

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Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has called for an Odisha bandh on October 8. At such a time, all eyes are on the BJP MLAs meeting to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

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