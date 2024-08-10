CM thanks PM Modi, Rly Min for approving 6 vital projects in Odisha worth Rs 15004 crore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving six vital Railway projects in the State with estimated cost of Rupees 15004 crore.

It is to be noted that yesterday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi approved eight projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs. 24,657 crore (approx.) including six in Odisha.

With these projects 64 New Stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada.

The Chief Minister has also assured that State Government will take all efforts for Rail Infrastructural Development in the State. He also assured that steps will be taken for early completion of land acquisition work.

The new lines sanctioned in Odisha are Gunupur-Theruvali New Line (73.62KMs) in Rayagada District of Odisha at a cost of ₹1326 cr.; Junagarh Road-Nabrangpur New Line (116.21KMs) in Kalahandi and Nawarangpur District at a cost of ₹ 3274 crore; Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram (via Bhadrachalam) New Line (173.61KMs) in Malkanagiri District in Odisha, East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh and Bhadradri Kothagudem District in Telengana at a cost of ₹4109 cr; Badampahar- Kendujhargarh New Line (82.06KMs) in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj Districts at a cost of ₹2107 cr; Bangriposi-Gorumahisani New Line (85.60KMs) in Mayurbhanj District at a cost of ₹2549 cr and Buramara – Chakulia New Line (59.96KMs) in Mayurbhanj in Odisha, East Singhbhumi in Jharkhand and Jhargram in West Bengal at a cost of ₹1639 crore.