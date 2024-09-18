CM takes stock of flood situation in North Odisha by aerial view, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of flood situation in North Odisha through aerial views on Wednesday. It is to be noted that rain is lashing for the last four days in Balasore and Mayurbhanj district and hence flood like situation has been seen there.

As per reports, many areas of Baliapal, Bhogarai, Jaleswar and Basta Blocks of Balasore district have been affected. Many villages have been cut off due to flood water.

Today the CM took stock of the situation through aerial view and then discussed about this with officials. Balasore District Collector and SP along with other officials were present in this review meeting. Balasore MP Pratap Shadangi and MLAs were also present.

Boats are ferrying in the village as many areas have been submerged with water. People have taken shelter by pitching tents on the roadside as the water seeped into their houses.

Water has also entered the chullah. Children and domestic animals are starving. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land are submerged.

Heavy rains have been lashing Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts for the last 4 days. As a result of this, the water level of Budhabalanga, Baitarani, Suvarnarekha and Jalaka rivers is increasing. As a result, there is a flood situation in Balasore.

