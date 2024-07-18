CM Mohan Majhi’s carcade stopped in Mahanga area

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s carcade was stopped in Mahanga area of Cuttack district today. Reportedly, a scuffle started between BJP workers who were waiting to welcome the CM and the supporters of independent MLA Sarada Pradhan. As a result the carcade got stopped. However, the CM himself got down from his vehicle and the situation was tackled peacefully.

As per reports, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi was scheduled to attend the Diamond Jubilee event of a High School in the Nischintakoili Block under Mahanga constituency today.

BJP workers were present at the Nischintakoili Tehsil chhaka to welcome the Chief Minister. However, as the CM’s carcade reached there, the supporters of independent MLA Sarada Pradhan allegedly pushed a few BJP workers. Accordingly, a scuffle started between the two groups.

However, the Chief Minister himself intervened and the situation was tackled peacefully. Yet, the independent MLA’s supporters later also opposed movement of BJP leader Sumant Ghadei’s car who was also in the Chief Minister’s carcade. They allegedly did not let Sumant go ahead.

It has further been alleged that the supporters of the independent MLA in an attempt to vandalise Ghadei’s car smashed bottles on his vehicle.