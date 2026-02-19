CM Mohan Majhi unveils comprehensive blueprint for Odisha’s future

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi presented state’s comprehensive development vision while replying to the Motion of Thanks in the Assembly today.

During his speech, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati for a progressive, reform-oriented address guiding the future of Odisha.

While setting up a prosperous Odisha vision, the CM said that the state will be transformed into a top-5 Indian state by 2036 and become a key growth engine of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He also set at target of $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047. 9.5% sustained growth, Rs 32 lakh per capita income and multidimensional poverty reduced to 5%.

Speaking about farmer welfare initiatives, Majhi said that the state government provides Rs 3,100 per quintal paddy support and registered a record of paddy procurement of 73+ lakh MT benefiting 16.6 lakh farmers.

“The main pillar of development is infrastructure. The Central Government is strongly supporting Odisha in this regard under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Majhi said adding that while railway projects worth about 90 thousand crore rupees are currently underway in Odisha, national highway projects worth about 50 thousand crore rupees have been approved in the last one and a half years.

He further said that the state government has also decided to build 75 thousand kilometers of world-class roads in 5 years. Our government has started various projects to make Odisha the gateway of eastern India with global connectivity through all possible routes – road, railway, waterway and sky – by building new airports, heliports, ports etc.

Advertisement

The Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR), Bhubaneswar Cuttack Puri Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) has been prepared to make this region a growth hub of the country, he informed adding that the Governor has clearly mentioned the infrastructure profile of the state.

Speaking about the youths and industry, the Odisha CM said that the a number of initiatives have been under taken by the state government which include skill-focused training, modern ITIs, global partnerships. Besides, Semiconductor, AI, biotech, and textile parks will generate thousands of jobs in the state.

He further mentioned that, the state government has received Rs 20 lakh crore investment proposals which is expected to create over two lakh jobs.

This apart, women empowerment has been initiated through different schemes like Subhadra Yojana, Lakhpati Didis, C-Mart.

He also spoke about governance and cooperation. Transparent governance, Janasunani outreach, anti-corruption drive is being carried out in the state on a priority basis.

While regretting opposition walkout during debate, the CM called for a united efforts to build a prosperous Odisha.