CM Mohan Majhi to start work from Odisha Secretariat today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will sit in the Odisha Secretariat from today. He shall sit in his office in the Secretariat building said reports on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s office was temporarily functioning from the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar. From today, the Chief Minister will work from the third floor of the Secretariat Building.

The Chief Minister will attend the annual meeting of the Revenue Department today. While the Chief Minister is the chairman of this committee, two Deputy Chief Ministers, Kanakvardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, many ministers and MPs are members.

Along with this, the secretaries of various departments including Chief Administrative Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Revenue Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu will be present in the committee.

In the meeting, a long-term action plan will be prepared to deal with possible floods, storms and other natural calamities during the rainy season. With this, a detailed discussion is likely to be held regarding the condition and repair of the weak river banks, relief preparations, etc.

It is reported that the details of the meeting chaired by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last year will be presented and reviewed. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Schools Closed By BJD Government Shall Be Reopened: SME Minister Nityananda Gond