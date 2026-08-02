CM Mohan Majhi suspends IFS Sangram Behera in ACF death case

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has suspended Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sangram Keshari Behera following his arrest in connection with the death of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered Behera’s suspension after his arrest in the high-profile case, which has remained under investigation for several years.

Recently, the IFS officer had surrendered before SDJM Court in Paralakhemundi after remaining absconding. Later, he was sent to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

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In the year 2021, ACF Soumya Ranjan Mahapatra, suffered severe burn injuries and died on July 13 under mysterious circumstances while being posted in Paralakhemundi.

The IFS officer, who was serving as the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Gajapati district at the time of the incident, has been accused of involvement in the mysterious death of ACF Soumya Ranjan in 2021.

Earlier, Behera, along with Soumya Ranjan’s wife, Bidyabharati, and cook Manmath Kumbh, had approached the Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. However, the High Court rejected their pleas.