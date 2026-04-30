CM Mohan Majhi stresses decision-making role for women, calls for expanding women’s voice in governance

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressing today’s special session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, emphasized that women’s empowerment must go beyond financial assistance to include social, economic, and political decision-making power.

The CM clarified that the session was not limited to discussing the Women’s Reservation Act but aimed at a broader dialogue on women’s role in Indian democracy.

Despite 75 years of constitutional progress, he noted that half the population still feels deprived, calling for a shift in perspective.

Highlighting women’s achievements across sectors, the Chief Minister cited their contributions in defence, education, and public life, noting that over 53% of school teachers and 43% of higher education faculty are women.

He argued that those shaping the nation’s future are equally capable of leading it.

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CM Majhi strongly advocated for greater political representation, asserting that true empowerment lies in participation in governance. He criticized opposition parties for delaying the Women’s Reservation Bill in the past and reiterated his party’s consistent support.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting women leaders, he pointed to milestones such as the presidency of Droupadi Murmu and the leadership of FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Focusing on Odisha, the CM outlined key initiatives including the Subhadra Yojana for economic self-reliance, financial support for women through SHGs, and welfare schemes for maternal health and nutrition.

Focusing on Odisha, the CM outlined key initiatives including the Subhadra Yojana for economic self-reliance, financial support for women through SHGs, and welfare schemes for maternal health and nutrition.

Reaffirming commitment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the CM expressed confidence that women’s reservation in Parliament and Assemblies would be implemented from 2029, ensuring greater participation in governance.