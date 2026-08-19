CM Mohan Majhi reviews SCB redevelopment project  

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the ongoing mega redevelopment project of Sri Ram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) in Kataka to transform it into a world-class healthcare center with upgradation and infrastructure development.

The discussions in the meeting revealed that the construction of four new clinical and one residential block in the SCB Medical Complex is progressing at a rapid pace. While the construction of the residential block is almost complete, it was informed that the clinical blocks will be completed by June next year. In addition, the Chief Minister has directed to construct another medicine block. He advised to identify a site for this and submit a proposal at the earliest.

The meeting discussed in detail the progress of the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) under construction in the first phase and the related infrastructure development work of the hospital. The main objective of this construction is to facilitate the movement and parking of patients, their relatives and doctors visiting the medical campus.

In this review, the Chief Minister directed that in order to provide modern medical services to thousands of patients and their relatives visiting SCB, the construction of new infrastructure of clinical blocks should be expedited, and the areas on both sides of the Taladanda Canal adjacent to the hospital should be developed, wide roads should be built and beautified to create a pleasant environment. The Chief Minister has directed the concerned departmental officers to complete the work of the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) and the Taladanda Canal connected traffic corridor under construction in the first phase within the stipulated time frame.

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The parking system being constructed under this project will help to alleviate the traffic problems of patients and relatives visiting SCB and the nearby Acharya Harihar Cancer Institute. Along with this, the integrated development and beautification work of the areas of Bose Engineering School, Biju Patnaik Film and Television Institute and Odisha State Maritime Museum, attached to the medical college, has also been coordinated with this. The Chief Minister has directed to complete all the works within the stipulated time frame while maintaining quality.

Along with this, the development of Hanuman Batika, a famous religious tourist destination in Rourkela, and the transformation of its surrounding areas were discussed in this meeting. The Chief Minister has suggested that the new construction works to be taken up by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) should be constructed based on a complete spiritual style and spirit.

During this review, the Chief Minister has directed to further expedite the construction work of other spiritual structures including the ongoing and proposed Kalyan Mandap within the Batika complex. It has been asked to develop the necessary infrastructure for the convenience of devotees and devotees while keeping the sanctity and natural environment of the temple intact. Along with this, the Works Department has been directed to prepare a detailed project report for the beautification of the surrounding area outside the temple, wide passageways and lighting.

During this review, the Chief Minister has directed to further expedite the construction work of other spiritual structures including the ongoing and proposed Kalyan Mandap within the temple premises. It has been asked to develop the necessary infrastructure for the convenience of devotees and devotees while keeping the sanctity and natural environment of the temple intact. Along with this, the Works Department has been directed to prepare a detailed project report for the beautification of the surrounding area outside the temple, wide passageways and lighting.