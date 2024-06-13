CM Mohan Majhi pays tribute to Utkal Mani Gopabandhu Das in Puri, assures fulfilment of resolutions

Suando: The newly appointed CM Mohan Majhi visited Suando in Puri district of Odisha and paid tribute to Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on Thursday, said reports. The Chief Minister visited Utkalmani Gopbandhu Das’s birthplace.

Odisha’s newly elected Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Gopbandhu’s birth place and sought Gopbandhu’s blessings. This morning, after visiting the Puri Jagannath Temple and darshan of the deities in the temple. He visited the shrine of Utkalmani in Suando and garlanded the statue of Gopbandhu in the garden.

Speaking to the villagers after the ceremony, he said that the promises made in our resolution letter (BJP’s Sankalpa Patra) are the guarantee of Prime Minister Modi. He further said that the state government is bringing ‘Samrudha Krushaka Niti’ within 100 days. With this policy, many problems of the farmers can be solved.

On this occasion, members of the entire cabinet and Puri district president Ashrit Patnaik, Puri MP Dr. Sambit Patra, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi were present.