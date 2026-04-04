CM Mohan Majhi performs ‘Khadi Chhuan’, marking the beginning of students’ academic studies

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi joined the special program oraganised at the primary school in Rajbhavan on the occasion of Pravesh Utsav and Khadi Chhuan festival, which will be celebrated till April 8, 2026.

The CM interacted with the children and held the hands of the little ones while performing the Khadi Chhuan at the school.

Apart from the Chief Minster, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Ganda and other officers were also present at the program.

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The government aims to bring a new outlook on the education of little children with this Pravesh Utsav.

The students along with their parents also participated in the program this year.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government aims to run the ‘Sikhya Rath’ from district to district from April 6 till April 10.

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