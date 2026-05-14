CM Mohan Majhi Orders Tough Action Against Mafias, Calls for Crime-Free Odisha, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior IPS officers and directed them to ensure a crime-free and secure Odisha.

The Chief Minister asked police to adopt a tough stance against criminals while maintaining a people-friendly approach towards the public.

Key directives issued in the meeting:

Crackdown on organised crime: Strict action has been ordered against organised crime networks, including sand mafias and other illegal syndicates. The CM also stressed continued vigilance against Naxal activities. Unified district leadership: District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been asked to function as a unified team for more effective crime control and governance. Preventive policing: Police have been instructed to strengthen intelligence gathering and crime mapping to prevent crimes before they occur. The CM ordered stricter and more visible patrolling to increase police presence in public spaces and improve public safety. Regular monitoring: District Collectors and SPs will submit regular law and order reports to the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary for continuous monitoring.

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Appreciating the improved conviction rate achieved through better investigation practices, the CM called for adoption of modern technology and innovative methods to tackle emerging and cyber-related crimes.

The review meeting focused on creating a robust law and order framework across the state, with emphasis on both strong enforcement and public trust, officials said.

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