CM Mohan Majhi meets IHC top brass in Abu Dhabi, eyes bigger investment push for Odisha

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Abu Dhabi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday held a high-level roundtable with top officials of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC), stepping up the State’s efforts to attract global capital, advanced technologies and large-scale industrial investments.

The meeting brought together senior IHC officials and representatives of its business verticals and group companies. Their discussions focused on fresh investment opportunities, technology partnerships and long-term industrial collaboration in Odisha.

Majhi’s meeting with the IHC top brass comes just over two months after IHC-Adani Group signed ₹1.10-lakh-crore MoU for integrated aluminium project in State.

Just over two months ago, IHC and the Adani Group signed an MoU for a proposed ₹1.10-lakh-crore ($11.5 billion) integrated aluminium value-chain project in Odisha.

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The July 2 MoU, signed in the presence of CM Majhi, envisages an industrial ecosystem with an alumina refinery, aluminium smelter, captive power plant and downstream manufacturing facilities.

The latest Abu Dhabi talks mark the next step in Odisha’s engagement with IHC, aimed at deepening the partnership and exploring new investment and technology opportunities beyond the proposed aluminium project.