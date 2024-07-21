CM Mohan Majhi meets and invites LOP Naveen Patnaik for all party meeting

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday met with the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar and invited him for all-party meeting.

CM Majhi was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo.

CM Majhi requested BJD Supremo and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik to attend the assembly on a regular basis.

The Odisha Assembly Monsooon session is all set to begin tomorrow, so an all-party meeting has been held here in Bhubaneswar. The all-party meeting began at almost 11 AM was chaired by Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surama Padhi. She is likely to seek cooperation of all political parties in ensuring smooth functioning of the House.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling along with the team of Cabinet Ministers and BJP Legislators attended the assembly.

Sources said, Chief Whip Pramila Mallick has represented the prime opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at the all party meeting.

