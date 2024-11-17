CM Mohan Majhi led Odisha delegation begins Singapore visit with successful first day to attract investments

Singapore: The first day of the Singapore visit by Odisha’s high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, commenced with a briefing by Dr. Shilpak Ambule, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore on India-Singapore Business Relations.

The High Commissioner informed the delegation about the recent trade and commerce related developments between the two countries. He also highlighted on the role of Indian states like Odisha in further strengthening this bilateral relationship especially in sectors like Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Renewable Energy, Green Fuels, and Skilling.

After the briefing by the High Commissioner, a series of meetings chaired by Chief Minister were held. The first meeting was with Dr Edward Morton, the founder of CT Metrix where the developments in the IT/ITeS, Semiconductors, Medical Equipment Manufacturing and Smart City Solutions were discussed. The Chief Minister assured that Odisha Government with take all proactive measures to ensure development of a robust Electronics Ecosystem in the state and invited Morton to visit Odisha and explore the business opportunities the state offers.

The next meeting was with Vivek Agarwal, the Director of Visa Group Limited. The CM urged the Visa Group to expand capacity, increase value-added products, and create more employment opportunities in the state in Steel and Ferro-Chrome Sectors.

The delegation also met Rabin Jhunjhunwala, the Chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd who is looking to invest in the bio-fertilizers sector. The Chief Minister encouraged Jhunjhunwala to set up the facility in Odisha and assured all necessary support from Government of Odisha.

After the meetings, the delegation visited Sembcorp Industries Ltd., where the delegation explored Singapore’s advancements in renewable energy. Majhi announced the approval of Sembcorp’s Green Ammonia project in Odisha. This aligns with the state’s focus on attracting investments in Renewable Energy, Green Fuels and related Manufacturing Sectors. The discussions explored opportunities for collaboration to build sustainable infrastructure and strengthen Odisha’s position as a key destination for green investments.

Majhi remarked, “This is my first foreign visit as Chief Minister, and we chose Singapore for the Odisha Business Meet due to its thriving industrial ecosystem and innovative practices. Singapore’s excellence in infrastructure, logistics, and urban management presents valuable lessons for our rapidly urbanizing state. India and Singapore share strong economic, strategic, and cultural ties, and Odisha is poised to enhance this partnership. My government is committed to providing full facilitation for investors, offering opportunities in sectors like handloom, seafood, and skilled workers. Over the next three days, I will meet with potential investors to foster growth and collaboration.”

Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain added, “Odisha’s strategic location on India’s eastern seaboard makes it a major investment hub, particularly for green fuels and renewable energy. Today’s engagements provided us with valuable insights to further enhance our industrial ecosystem and attract global investments.”

The visit marks a critical outreach effort as part of the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, showcasing Odisha’s potential to global investors. The next three days hold significant importance, with planned visits to the Jurong Petrochemicals Region, ITEES, PSA Horizons, and more high-level meetings aimed at strengthening Odisha’s industrial growth and sustainable development.