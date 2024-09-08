CM Mohan Majhi launches Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana in Odisha, know benefits & eligibility

Sambalpur: Odisha Chief Minster Mohan Majhi launched the Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana at the Gangadhar Meher University auditorium here today.

Majhi launched the Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana while rolling out the CM-Kisan Yojana on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival.

Under the Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana, the Odisha government will provide financial help to the children of the CM Kisan Yojana beneficiaries, said Majhi while addressing the gathering.

A scholarship of Rs 2,00,000 will be provided to each student under the Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana for his/her higher technical education.

It is to be noted here that the Chief Minister had earlier announced the Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana.

Apart from launching the CM-KISAN Yojana today, the CM also launched the Krushak Odisha Unified Portal.